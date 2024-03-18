Bills Hosting S Julian Blackmon For Visit

According to Jordan Schultz, the Bills are hosting S Julian Blackmon for a free agent visit.

The veteran was in the middle of a career year when he tore his Achilles last season, so this could be an interesting signing for the Bills, who are rebuilding their secondary this offseason.

Blackmon, 25, was a three-year starter at Utah and earned second-team All-American honors in 2019. The Colts selected him with the No. 85 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $4,628,849 rookie contract that included a $926,437 signing bonus and played out the final year of that deal.

In 2023, Blackmon appeared in 15 games for the Colts and recorded 88 total tackles, five tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, four interceptions and eight pass defenses.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available Free Agents list.