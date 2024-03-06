Bills In Talks To Sign QB Mitch Trubisky

According to Tim Graham, the Bills and QB Mitchell Trubisky are in talks for a deal.

Trubisky spent a year as the backup in Buffalo before signing with the Steelers, so this would be a reunion. Pittsburgh cut him earlier this offseason, so he’s free to sign whenever.

Trubisky, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Bears back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $29 million contract that included a $19.17 million signing bonus.

Chicago declined Trubisky’s fifth-year option, which allowed him to become an unrestricted free agent in 2021. The Bills signed him to a one-year contract and he signed a two-year deal with the Steelers the following year.

The Steelers signed Trubisky to a two-year extension worth $11.2 million in 2023. However, he was released this offseason.

In 2023, Trubisky appeared in five games for the Steelers and completed 62.6 percent of his passes for 632 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions.