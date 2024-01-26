Bills Interviewing Buccaneers QB Coach Thad Lewis For OC Job

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Bills plan to interview Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Thad Lewis for their offensive coordinator job.

The Raiders also requested to interview Lewis for a position on Las Vegas’ staff.

Lewis, 36, played eight seasons in the NFL as a quarterback for the Rams, Browns, Lions, Bills, Texans, Eagles, 49ers and Ravens.

Lewis took his first coaching job in 2018 as an offensive analyst at UCLA. From there he joined the Buccaneers as an assistant WRs coach in 2021. Tampa Bay promoted him to QBs coach last year.