Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds Set To Have Hot Market

According to Mike Giardi, Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds is expected to have a hot free agent market with a number of teams in line to pursue the 25-year-old former first-round pick.

Buffalo will try to re-sign Edmunds, per Giardi, but they are somewhat limited financially this offseason. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says there’s some buzz that Edmunds could push close to $20 million a year on his next deal, which is near the top of the market for the position.

Not everyone agrees on that but Fowler points out the teams that like Edmunds are really high on him. He adds the sense is Buffalo is bummed it won’t be able to go that high.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano adds the Giants are a team to watch, as they have a massive need at linebacker and both GM Joe Schoen and HC Brian Daboll know Edmunds very well from their time in Buffalo.

Edmunds, 24, was drafted by the Bills in the first round out of Virginia Tech in 2018. He signed a four-year, $12.659 million dollar rookie deal with the Bills following the 2018 NFL Draft that included a $7.286 million dollar signing bonus.

Buffalo exercised the fifth-year option for Edmunds which paid him $12.726 million in 2022.

In 2022, Edmunds appeared in 13 games for the Bills and recorded a total of 102 tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack, one interception and seven passes defended. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 5 linebacker out of 81 qualifying players.

