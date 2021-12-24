Bills Make Four More Moves Including Signing P Jamie Gillan To P-Squad

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Buffalo Bills announced that they’ve elevated WR Isaiah Hodgins and OL Bobby Hart to their active roster and signed P Jamie Gillan and WR Austin Proehl to their practice squad.

Gillan, 24, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas Pine-Bluff in 2019. He won the competition for Cleveland’s starting punter job. 

The Browns waived Gillan a few days ago. 

In 2021, Gillan has appeared in 12 games for the Browns and punted 42 times with a 43.9 average, one touchback, 15 kicks placed inside the 20 and a long punt of 65 yards. 

