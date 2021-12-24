Bills Make Four More Moves Including Signing P Jamie Gillan To P-Squad

The Buffalo Bills announced that they’ve elevated WR Isaiah Hodgins and OL Bobby Hart to their active roster and signed P Jamie Gillan and WR Austin Proehl to their practice squad.

.@buffalobills transactions: -Elevated WR Isaiah Hodgins & OL Bobby Hart from the practice squad for Sunday’s game. -Signed P Jamie Gillan & WR Austin Proehl to the team’s practice squad. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) December 24, 2021

Gillan, 24, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas Pine-Bluff in 2019. He won the competition for Cleveland’s starting punter job.

The Browns waived Gillan a few days ago.

In 2021, Gillan has appeared in 12 games for the Browns and punted 42 times with a 43.9 average, one touchback, 15 kicks placed inside the 20 and a long punt of 65 yards.