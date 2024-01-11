Bills Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The Buffalo Bills announced they signed LB A.J. Klein to the practice squad.

In a corresponding move, Buffalo cut DT Eli Ankou.

Klein, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the Panthers back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $2,351,300 contract before signing on with the Saints in 2017.

After three years in New Orleans, the Bills signed Klein to a three-year, $18 million deal when he tested the free-agent market in 2020. He was released heading into the final year of the deal in 2022.

Klein caught on with the Giants’ practice squad but was signed away by the Ravens. He was traded to the Bears at the deadline but was later waived and claimed by the Bills.

Buffalo re-signed Klein in April but cut him coming out of the preseason. He was later re-signed in September before being cut again in December after appearing in just two games.

In 2022, Klein appeared in two games for the Ravens, two games for the Bears and six games for the Bills. He made two starts and recorded 16 tackles.