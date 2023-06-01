Bills Officially Sign OT Brandon Shell, Cut DT Brandin Bryant

The Buffalo Bills announced they have officially signed OT Brandon Shell to the roster.

In a corresponding move, the team released DT Brandin Bryant.

Shell, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Jets back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.57 million contract with New York and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a two-year, $11 million contract with the Seahawks.

Shell was a free agent again in 2022 before eventually signing on to the Dolphins’ practice squad in September. He was later promoted to the active roster.

In 2022, Shell appeared in 13 games for the Dolphins making 11 starts for them primarily at right tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 49 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.

Bryant, 29, wound up signing a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic back in 2016. However, he was later among Seattle’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

From there, Bryant had a brief stint with the Jets before eventually signing on to the Browns’ practice squad. Cleveland re-signed him to a futures contract but ultimately waived him a short time later.

Bryant later caught on with the Dolphins and was brought in by the Bills a short time later. The Texans eventually added him to their practice squad but he was released and returned to Buffalo.

In 2022, Bryant appeared in four games for the Bills and recorded three tackles.