Bills Place OL Jon Feliciano On COVID-19 List, Elevate OL Jacob Capra

The Buffalo Bills announced they have placed OL Jon Feliciano on the COVID-19 list ahead of today’s game against the Bills.

We’ve placed OL Jon Feliciano on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. OL Jacob Capra was elevated from the practice squad for today’s game. #CARvsBUF pic.twitter.com/QdweXC1ylh — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 19, 2021

Buffalo elevated OL Jacob Capra from the COVID-19 list as a replacement.

Feliciano, 29, is a former fourth-round pick by the Raiders in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Miami. He finished out the final year of his four-year rookie contract.

Feliciano eventually earned a starting role for the Raiders in 2018 before departing for a two-year contract with the Bills. He re-signed with Buffalo on a three-year, $14.4 million deal this offseason.

In 2021, Feliciano has appeared in seven games for the Bills and made six starts. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 55 guard out of 80 qualifying players.