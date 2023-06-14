Bills Place TE Zach Davidson On Injured Reserve

The Buffalo Bills officially placed TE Zach Davidson on injured reserve, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Davidson, 24, was originally a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Central Missouri. He was among Minnesota’s final roster cuts as a rookie and signed with their practice squad.

He was among the Vikings final roster cuts, once again, in August of last year and he caught on with the Bills. Buffalo re-signed him to a futures deal in January.

During his three-year college career, Davidson appeared in 36 games and recorded 51 receptions for 1,133 yards (22.2 YPC)and 18 touchdowns.