Bills Place WR Cole Beasley On COVID-19 List

The Buffalo Bills announced that they’ve placed WR Cole Beasley on the COVID-19 list Tuesday and signed OL Evin Ksiezarczyk to their practice squad.

Beasley is unvaccinated and would miss the next 10 days if he has tested positive.

Beasley, 32, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of SMU back in 2012. He spent seven years in Dallas and finished out the final year of his four-year, $13.6 million contract.

The Bills later signed Beasley to a four-year deal worth $29 million. He’s set to make base salaries of $4.7 and $4.9 million over the next two seasons.

In 2021, Beasley has appeared in 14 games for the Bills and caught 76 passes for 640 yards receiving and one touchdown.