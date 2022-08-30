Bills Placing CB Tre’Davious White On Reserve/PUP List

Ian Rapoport reports that the BIlls are placing CB Tre’Davious White on the reserve/PUP list to open the season.

This means that White will miss at least the first four games of the 2022 season.

White, 27, is a former first-round pick by the Bills in the 2017 NFL Draft out of LSU. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $10,091,110 rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1,841,060 in 2020 when the Bills exercised his fifth-year option for 2021.

From there, the Bill signed White to a four-year, $70 million extension including $55 million guaranteed. He’s set to make base salaries of $9.95 million and $8.6 million the next two years.

In 2021, White appeared in 11 games and recorded 41 tackles, one tackle for loss, 0.5 sack, one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and six pass defenses. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 43 overall cornerback out of 118 qualifying players.