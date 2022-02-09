Bills Promote Matthew Smiley To ST Coordinator

The Buffalo Bills announced they have promoted assistant ST coordinator Matthew Smiley to special teams coordinator.

Matthew Smiley has been named the @buffalobills special teams coordinator. pic.twitter.com/a5MjP2H0ho — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) February 9, 2022

He replaces Heath Farwell who took the ST coordinator job with the Jaguars.

Smiley got his start in coaching at Dartmouth in 2005. After several years in college, he made the jump to the NFL as an assistant special teams coach with the Jaguars in 2013.

Smiley remained in Jacksonville until joining the Bills in 2017 and he’s remained there ever since.