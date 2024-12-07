Bills Announce Three Moves, Activate DT DeWayne Carter

The Bills announced three roster moves ahead of Week 14, including activating DT DeWayne Carter from injured reserve.

The team is also elevating S Lewis Cine and TE Zach Davidson from the practice squad.

Carter was carving out a role as a rookie and earned two starts through the first seven games before being placed on injured reserve.

Carter, 23, is a former third-round pick by the Bills in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Duke. He’s in the first year of a four-year, $5.6 million rookie contract.

In 2024, Carter has appeared in seven games and recorded nine tackles, three tackles for loss, and one pass defense.