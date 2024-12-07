AFC Notes: Micah Hyde, Aaron Rodgers, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

The Bills recently brought back veteran S Micah Hyde to their practice squad. Sean McDermott said adding Hyde wasn’t a reflection of their other safeties and they are taking things “one day at a time” with Hyde.

“We’re in a good spot, very confident in the guys that have played there all season long and have both done a nice job,” McDermott said, via Dorian Alerte of the team’s site. “We’ll just take it one day at a time. It’s always about the team, and it’s never about one person. And in this case, Micah would not want that to be about him.”

Hyde said he watched every Bills game this season while living in San Diego.

“Every Sunday or Monday or whatever day, the Bills were playing, we were watching,” Hyde said. “I was a fan, just like everybody else. The whole family wearing Bills gear. Had the kids dressed up in Bills gear. And, just forever a fan. So to be able to get that call and come back and, see what I can do to help was awesome.”

Hyde’s only goal in Buffalo is to help them win a Super Bowl and is comfortable with whatever role he is given.

“I’m taking it day by day, and I think that’s a special thing and that’s the cool thing about this new role is, I can take it day by day,” Hyde said. “I’m here to help. I left my ego in San Diego. The goal has always been to bring a championship back here and that’s always going to be the goal. Until that happens, you guys probably going to be tired of me, because after this season and I truly retire, maybe you might see me doing something else here until we get a championship.”

Dolphins

Dolphins CB Kendall Fuller is still in concussion protocol but he could clear as soon as today. (Barry Jackson)

is still in concussion protocol but he could clear as soon as today. (Barry Jackson) Miami HC Mike McDaniel feels good about CB Kader Kohou and LB Anthony Walker returning from injuries this week. (Jackson)

feels good about CB and LB returning from injuries this week. (Jackson) McDaniel spoke about FB Alec Ingold receiving a nomination for Walter Payton Man of the Year: “If we could all take perceived adversity and make it the engine that drives your life force into making the world a better place.” (Joe Schad)

Jets

Since trading for QB Aaron Rodgers, the Jets have not gotten nearly the results they expected for several reasons. With rumors that the two sides could move on after the season, Rodgers explained what it will take for him to re-sign but he doesn’t feel he has anything to prove the rest of the year.

“If they want me to stay, fantastic,” Rodgers said, via ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “If it takes these five games, maybe they don’t know what I bring to the table. But that being said, I’d love to play really frigging well the last five games.”

“I have to be healthy mentally, physically, and then there’s got to be interest on both sides. And if that’s not the case, then I’ll look at other options, but first I’ll think about whether I actually want a play or not. It usually takes a good month to get away from it, which I’ll do the first month, and then see what happens.”