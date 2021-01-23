Bills Promote WR Kenny Stills & CB Dane Jackson To Active Roster

The Buffalo Bills announced Saturday that they’ve promoted CB Dane Jackson and WR Kenny Stills to their active roster.

The Bills also signed K Tristan Vizcaino to their practice squad and released DB Duke Thomas from the unit.

Stills, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Saints back in 2013. He spent two years in New Orleans before he was traded to the Dolphins in return for a third-round pick that became CB P.J. Williams and LB Dannell Ellerbe.

Miami later traded Still to the Texans last year. He was in the final year of his four-year, $32,000,000 deal and stood to make a base salary of $6,975,000 for the 2020 season when Houston waived him last month and he eventually signed on to the Bills’ practice squad.

In 2020, Stills has appeared in 10 games for the Texans and caught 11 passes for 144 yards receiving and one touchdown.