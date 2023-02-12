Bills QB Josh Allen Won’t Need Elbow Surgery This Offseason

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Bills QB Josh Allen should avoid needing to have elbow surgery to address a UCL injury he played through during the season.

Although Allen didn’t miss any games due to the injury, Rapoport and Pelissero note it absolutely affected him for weeks and forced him to alter his throwing mechanics.

Doctors believe rest and rehab will get Allen back to 100 percent in time for the 2023 season, however.

Allen, 26, is a former first-round selection of the Buffalo Bills out of Wyoming in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $21.183 million rookie contract in 2021 that included a $13.485 million signing bonus when the Bills picked up his fifth-year option.

Buffalo later signed Allen to a six-year, $258 million extension entering the 2021 season.

He’s due base salaries of $27.5 million and $23.5 million over the next two seasons.

In 2022, Allen started 16 games for the Bills, completing 63.3 percent of his passes for 4,283 yards, 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also rushed 124 times for 762 yards and seven additional touchdowns.