Bills Re-Sign OT Bobby Hart To PS, Release CB Greg Stroman

The Buffalo Bills announced Thursday they have brought OT Bobby Hart back to the practice squad and released CB Greg Stroman in a corresponding move.

Signed OL Bobby Hart to the practice squad and released CB Greg Stroman. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) December 9, 2021

Buffalo’s practice squad now includes:

WR Tanner Gentry LB Joe Giles-Harris DB Olaijah Griffin WR Isaiah Hodgins DE Mike Love TE Quintin Morris DB Josh Thomas QB Davis Webb RB Antonio Williams TE Kahale Warring G Jacob Capra DB Nick McCloud DT Eli Ankou DT Brandon Bryant DB Tim Harris OT Bobby Hart

Hart, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Giants back in 2015. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2,351,588 contract when the Giants waived him with an injury designation in late 2017.

Hart was signed by the Bengals in February for the 2018 season and returned to Cincinnati on a three-year, $21 million in 2019. However, the Bengals opted to release him this past offseason.

Hart signed a one-year deal with the Bills for the 2021 season. Buffalo cut him coming out of the preseason and he landed with the Dolphins practice squad briefly before being cut and returning to the Bills on the practice squad.

From there, the Titans signed Hart to their active roster. He was waived and signed again to Tennessee’s practice squad before the Bills signed him back to their active roster.

In 2021, Hart has appeared in three games for the Titans, making one start for them.