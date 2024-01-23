Bills Re-Sign QB Shane Buechele To Futures Deal

The Buffalo Bills announced they re-signed practie squad QB Shane Buechele to a futures deal on Tuesday.

Signed QB Shane Buechele to a Reserve/Future contract. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) January 23, 2024

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Buechele, 26, was a two-year starter at SMU after spending three years at Texas. He signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft.

Kansas City waived him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad. He was promoted to the roster in November and re-signed as an exclusive rights-free agent in March and re-signed to the practice squad back in August. He

In five seasons for SMU and Texas, Buechele had a 63.1 completion percentage with 11,660 passing yards, 87 touchdowns and 32 interceptions. He also had 478 rushing yards with eight touchdowns in 56 games.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.