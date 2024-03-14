Bills Re-Sign RB Ty Johnson

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Bills are planning to re-sign RB Ty Johnson.

Johnson, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Lions back in 2019 out of Maryland. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million contract with the Lions.

However, the Lions waived Johnson in the second year of that deal and he was claimed by the Jets. He finished out his rookie contract in New York and returned to the Jets this offseason on a one-year contract.

The Jets cut Johnson in April of 2023 before he was picked up by the Bills in August. Johnson was among the final roster cuts before the 2023 season but he signed back to the Bills’ practice squad shortly after.

He was then signed to the Bills’ active roster in October of 2023 and became an unrestricted free agent following the season.

In 2023, Johnson appeared in 10 games for the Bills and rushed 30 times for 132 yards (4.4 YPC) to go along with 7 receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown.