Bills Re-Signing DT Brandin Bryant To One-Year Deal

The Buffalo Bills announced on Tuesday that they are re-signing DT Brandin Bryant to their 53-man roster.

Signed DT Brandin Bryant to a one-year contract. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) October 11, 2022

Bryant, 29, wound up signing a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic back in 2016. However, he was later among Seattle’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

From there, Bryant had a brief stint with the Jets before eventually signing on to the Browns’ practice squad. Cleveland re-signed him to a futures contract but ultimately waived him a short time later.

Bryant later caught on with the Dolphins and was brought in by the Bills a short time later.

In 2021, Bryant appeared in two games for the Bills and recorded two tackles.