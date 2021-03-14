Bills Re-Signing G Jon Felciano To Three-Year, $17 Million Deal

Matt Parrino reports that the Buffalo Bills are re-signing veteran G Jon Feliciano to a three-year deal worth $17 million.

The Bills have already announced the move:

The @buffalobills have agreed to terms with Jon Feliciano on a three-year extension. pic.twitter.com/UjrCGZ2Tat — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) March 14, 2021

Feliciano, 29, is a former fourth-round pick by the Raiders in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Miami. He finished out the final year of his four-year rookie contract.

Feliciano eventually earned a starting role for the Raiders in 2018 before departing for a two-year contract with the Bills in 2019. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Feliciano appeared in nine games, making nine starts for them at guard.