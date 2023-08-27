Bills Release Eight Players, Including DE Shane Ray

The Buffalo Bills announced the release of eight players on Sunday as they begin to trim down their roster prior to Tuesday, including DE Shane Ray who was released with an injury settlement from IR.

The following is the full list of players released by the team:

Ray, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos back in 2015. Denver declined to pick up his fifth-year option in 2018 and he finished his four-year, $9.116 million rookie contract.

The Ravens signed Ray to a one-year, $1.2 million deal back in 2019. However, he was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

From there, Ray worked out for several teams including the Falcons, Colts, Jets, Bears, and Cardinals, but he hasn’t appeared in an NFL game since the 2018 season. He signed with the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts in February of 2021 and spent two seasons with the team. He signed a one-year deal with the Bills back in May.

In 2018, Ray appeared in 11 games for the Broncos and recorded 10 tackles, a sack, and one forced fumble.