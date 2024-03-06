Bills Releasing C Mitch Morse

Mike Garafolo reports that the Bills are releasing C Mitch Morse, who was due $8.5 million in salary for 2024.

Ian Rapoport adds that the team is planning to start Connor McGovern at center and David Edwards, who just signed a two-year extension with the team, at guard.

Morse, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract with the Chiefs and signed with the Bills on a four-year, $44 million deal in 2019.

The Bills convinced Morse to take a $2 million pay cut to remain with the team in 2021 and he then signed a two-year, $19.5 million extension with Buffalo back in 2022.

In 2023, Morse appeared in and started in all 17 games for the Bills.

We will have more on Morse when it becomes available.