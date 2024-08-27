Bills Releasing WR Andy Isabella

According to ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg, the Bills are releasing WR Andy Isabella.

Isabella, 27, is a former second-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2019 NFL Draft out of UMass. He was in the fourth year of his four-year, $4,629,876 rookie contract that included a $1,387,176 signing bonus when the Cardinals decided to waive him.

He caught on with the Ravens in October of last year and bounced on and off their practice squad last season. Unfortunately, the Ravens opted to release him in July and he caught on with the Bills shortly after.

Isabella had multiple elevations to Buffalo’s active roster and they re-signed him to a futures contract after the 2023 season.

In 2023, Isabella appeared in two games for the Bills and recorded no statistics.