Bills Signing P Brad Robbins

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Bills are signing P Brad Robbins to a contract.

Robbins, 26, was drafted by the Bengals in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Michigan. He was in the second year of a four-year, $3.553 million rookie contract that included a $133,332 signing bonus when the Bengals released him in October 2024.

In 2023, Robbins appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and punted 76 times with a 44.3 average, five touchbacks and 20 kicks placed inside the 20.