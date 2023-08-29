Bills Releasing WR Andy Isabella

According to Ryan Talbot, the Bills are releasing WR Andy Isabella as they trim their roster to the 53-man limit.

Isabella, 26, is a former second-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2019 NFL Draft out of UMass. He was in the fourth year of his four-year, $4,629,876 rookie contract that included a $1,387,176 signing bonus when the Cardinals decided to waive him.

He caught on with the Ravens in October of last year and bounced on and off their practice squad last season. Unfortunately, the Ravens opted to release him in July and he caught on with the Bills shortly after.

In 2022, Isabella appeared in three games for the Cardinals and two games for the Ravens, recording two receptions for 21 (10.5 YPC), to go along with one rushing attempt for one yard.