Bills Restructure LT Dion Dawkins’ Contract, Create $5.6M In Cap Space

According to Tom Pelissero, the Bills have restructured OT Dion Dawkins‘ contract.

Pelissero adds this will create $5.6 million in additional cap space for the Bills, who previously said they were planning on a move to give them some space to operate during the season.

Dawkins, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Bills back in 2017. He was in the final year of his four-year, $4.18 million contract that included $1.93 million guaranteed when he signed a four-year, $60 million extension with Buffalo.

Dawkins was set to make base salaries of $7.3 million and $8.13 million over the next two seasons.

In 2021, Dawkins appeared in 16 games for the Bills, making 15 starts at left tackle. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 17 tackle out of 83 qualifying players.