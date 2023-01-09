Bills S Damar Hamlin Discharged From Cincinnati Hospital, Returning To Buffalo

Physicians at the University of Cincinnati Health announced Monday that Bills S Damar Hamlin has been discharged from the hospital and is returning home to Buffalo.

The Bills posted the following statement:

Hamlin tweeted the following:

Headed home to Buffalo today with a lot of love on my heart. 🫶🏾 Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling. The same love you all have shown me is the same love that I plan to put back into the world n more. Bigger than football! 🫶🏾 — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 9, 2023

According to doctors, Hamlin is “doing well and this is the beginning of the next stage of his recovery.”

Hamlin is up and able to walk around, but doctors plan to monitor him and conduct further tests to evaluate the cause of his cardiac arrest and his ongoing condition. He will be transferred to another hospital in Buffalo.

Doctors explained that Hamlin’s recovery will be measured in “weeks to months” but the good news is that they believe he’s ahead of that pace at this time. Hamlin is “completely neurologically intact” and does not have a cervical spine injury.

Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field a week ago and was rushed to the hospital and intubated to help with his breathing.

The Bills put Hamlin on injured reserve last week, but plan to pay his full salary for the remainder of the season.

Hamlin, 24, was selected by the Bills with the No. 212 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3,640,477 contract that includes a $160,477 signing bonus.

In 2022, Hamlin has appeared in 15 games for the Bills. He’s tallied 91 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and two passes defended.

We wish Hamlin a speedy and full recovery from here.