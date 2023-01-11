Bills S Damar Hamlin Released From Buffalo Hospital

The Buffalo Bills announced on Wednesday that S Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital following comprehensive testing and will now return home.

An amazing Damar Hamlin update. ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/GyP2uDQry0 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 11, 2023

According to doctors, Hamlin is “doing well and this is the beginning of the next stage of his recovery.”

Hamlin is up and able to walk around and doctors monitored him and conducted further tests to evaluate the cause of his cardiac arrest and his ongoing condition. He was recently released from a Cincinnati hospital and transferred to one in Buffalo, but with testing now complete, he is able to return home and finish his rehabilitation with the Bills.

Doctors explained that Hamlin’s recovery will be measured in “weeks to months” but the good news is that they believe he’s ahead of that pace at this time. Hamlin is “completely neurologically intact” and does not have a cervical spine injury.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field against the Bengals and was rushed to the hospital and intubated to help with his breathing.

The Bills put Hamlin on injured reserve last week, but plan to pay his full salary for the remainder of the season.

Hamlin, 24, was selected by the Bills with the No. 212 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3,640,477 contract that includes a $160,477 signing bonus.

In 2022, Hamlin has appeared in 15 games for the Bills. He’s tallied 91 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and two passes defended.

We at NFLTR wish Hamlin a speedy and full recovery going forward.