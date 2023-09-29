Bills S Damar Hamlin Set To Play In Week 4

According to Jordan Schultz, Bills S Damar Hamlin is planning to play in Sunday’s Week 4 game against the Dolphins, marking his official return from last season’s cardiac arrest.

Hamlin was cleared for offseason workouts back in April but has yet to make his 2023 debut.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field against the Bengals late last season. Swift action from medical personnel at the stadium saved his life, and after being revived he was rushed to the hospital and intubated to help with his breathing.

This marks a miraculous return from a scary incident for Hamlin. He commented in August that he was committed to continuing his NFL career and had no second thoughts about stepping back onto the field.

“I made the choice that I wanted to play, it wasn’t nobody else’s choice but mine,” Hamlin said, via the team’s website. “So making that choice, I know what comes with it. So, you see my cleats laced up and my helmet and shoulder pads on, there ain’t gonna be no hesitation because you can’t play this game like that. You’ll put yourself at more risk by hesitating. I’m out there and I’m just not thinking twice, I’m just playing my game.”

Hamlin, 25, was selected by the Bills with the No. 212 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3,640,477 contract that includes a $160,477 signing bonus.

In 2022, Hamlin appeared in 15 games for the Bills. He tallied 91 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and two passes defended.