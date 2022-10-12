Bills S Micah Hyde Underwent Neck Surgery, Looking At 6-9 Month Recovery

Jeremy Fowler reports that Bills S Micah Hyde underwent successful surgery for a herniated disc in his neck and is now facing a six to nine-month recovery period.

Fowler adds the surgery is expected to correct the issues for Hyde and the hope is he has no more issues moving forward with his career.

Hyde, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Packers back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $2,338,108 contract with the Packers before agreeing to a five-year, $30.5 million contract with the Bills that included $14 million guaranteed back in 2017.

Hyde was set to make a base salary of $4.05 million for the 2021 season and would have been an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the team restructured his deal.

In 2022, Hyde appeared in two games for the Bills and recorded seven total tackles.