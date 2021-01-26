Bills Sign 13 Players To Futures Deal

The Buffalo Bills announced Tuesday that they’ve signed 13 players to futures contracts for the 2021 season.

Here’s the full list:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Kumerow, 28, originally signed on with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin-Whitewater back in 2015. He was on and off the team’s practice squad during his rookie season but returned to the Bengals on a futures contract.

Kumerow eventually joined the Packers and returned to Green Bay on a futures contract for the 2018 season. He returned to Green Bay last year on an exclusive rights contract before signing on with the Bills this past September.

The Saints later claimed Kumerow off waivers from the Saints before releasing him from their practice squad last week.

In 2020, Kumerow has appeared in six games for the Bills and caught one pass for 22 yards receiving and a touchdown.