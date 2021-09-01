Bills Sign 15 Players To Practice Squad

The Buffalo Bills announced Wednesday that they’ve signed 15 players to their practice squad.
The full list includes:
- G Jack Anderson
- DT Brandin Bryant
- G Jamil Douglas
- QB Jake Fromm
- WR Tanner Gentry
- LB Joe Giles-Harris
- CB Olaijah Griffin
- WR Isaiah Hodgins
- CB Cam Lewis
- DE Mike Love
- TE Quintin Morris
- S Josh Thomas
- QB Davis Webb
- CB Rachad Wildgoose
- RB Antonio Williams
Fromm, 23, was drafted by the Bills in the fifth round out of Georgia in 2020. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract when Buffalo waived him coming out of the preseason.
In 2020, Fromm spent his entire rookie season as a quarantine quarterback on Buffalo’s active roster. He did not appear in a game.
During his three-year college career, Fromm completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 8,236 yards (8.4 YPA), 78 touchdowns and 18 interceptions in 43 games.
