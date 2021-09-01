Bills Sign 15 Players To Practice Squad

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Buffalo Bills announced Wednesday that they’ve signed 15 players to their practice squad.

The full list includes:

  1. G Jack Anderson
  2. DT Brandin Bryant
  3. G Jamil Douglas
  4. QB Jake Fromm
  5. WR Tanner Gentry
  6. LB Joe Giles-Harris
  7. CB Olaijah Griffin
  8. WR Isaiah Hodgins
  9. CB Cam Lewis
  10. DE Mike Love
  11. TE Quintin Morris
  12. S Josh Thomas
  13. QB Davis Webb
  14. CB Rachad Wildgoose
  15. RB Antonio Williams

Fromm, 23, was drafted by the Bills in the fifth round out of Georgia in 2020. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract when Buffalo waived him coming out of the preseason. 

In 2020, Fromm spent his entire rookie season as a quarantine quarterback on Buffalo’s active roster. He did not appear in a game. 

During his three-year college career, Fromm completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 8,236 yards (8.4 YPA), 78 touchdowns and 18 interceptions in 43 games. 

