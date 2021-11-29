Bills Sign CB Tim Harris To PS, Release OL Evin Ksiezarczyk

The Buffalo Bills announced Monday that they’ve signed CB Tim Harris to their practice squad and released OL Evin Ksiezarczyk from the unit.
Here’s the Bills updated practice squad:
- QB Jake Fromm
- WR Tanner Gentry
- LB Joe Giles-Harris
- DB Olaijah Griffin
- WR Isaiah Hodgins
- DE Mike Love
- TE Quintin Morris
- DB Josh Thomas
- QB Davis Webb
- RB Antonio Williams
- TE Kahale Warring
- G Jacob Capra
- DB Nick McCloud
- DT Eli Ankou
- CB Tim Harris
Harris, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the 49ers out of Virginia back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.678 million deal with the 49ers that included $158,308 guaranteed.
Harris was been on and off of the 49ers’ roster before being waived this past August with an injury settlement.
In 2020, Harris was active for two games, but did not register a statistic.
During his six-year college career, Harris recorded 109 total tackles, four interceptions, one fumble recovery and 17 pass defenses in 35 career games.
