Bills Sign Four Undrafted Free Agents

The Buffalo Bills announced Monday that they’ve signed four undrafted free agents to contracts following rookie minicamp.

The full list includes:

DT Prince Emili (Pennsylvania)

(Pennsylvania) T Will Ulmer (Marshall)

(Marshall) CB Ja’Marcus Ingram (Buffalo)

(Buffalo) DT C.J. Brewer (Coastal Carolina)

Ingram began his college career at Utah State before transferring to Texas Tech for the 2019 season. After two years at Texas Tech, he transferred to Buffalo for his final year of eligibility.

During his five-year college career, Ingram recorded 103 tackles, two interceptions, a fumble recovery, and 16 pass defenses over the course of 43 games.