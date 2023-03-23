Bills Sign G David Edwards To One-Year Deal

The Buffalo Bills announced they’ve signed G David Edwards to a one-year deal on Thursday.

Adding to our offensive line. We’ve signed David Edwards to a one-year contract: https://t.co/ST23RT85Zz pic.twitter.com/J1DJaCv06C — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) March 23, 2023

Buffalo brought in Edwards for a visit this week and was impressed enough to quickly get a deal done.

Edwards, 26, was drafted by the Rams in the fifth round out of Wisconsin in the 2019 NFL Draft. He’s finished his four-year, $2.8 million rookie deal and is testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

In 2022, Edwards appeared in four games for the Rams and started each game.