Bills Sign LB DaShaun White

The Buffalo Bills announced Tuesday that they’ve signed LB DaShaun White to a contract.

Damond Talbot of NFL Draft Diamonds first reported the news.

Signed LB DaShaun White. pic.twitter.com/ZbELj4ZMqi — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) August 22, 2023

White, 21, wound up going undrafted out of Oklahoma back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bills in 2023, but was released soon after.

During his college career at Oklahoma, White appeared in 54 games and recorded 127 tackles, 5.5 sacks, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and eight pass defenses.