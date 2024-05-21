AFC Notes: Odell Beckham Jr., Kayshon Boutte, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

The Buffalo Bills announced the following changes to their coaching staff for the 2024 season.

Senior Personnel Executive Matt Bazirgan has been named the Director of College Scouting.

has been named the Director of College Scouting. Pro Scout Asil Mulbah has been named Assistant Director of Pro Scouting.

has been named Assistant Director of Pro Scouting. BLESTO Scout Keith Jennings will now serve as an Area Scout.

will now serve as an Area Scout. Darius Vinnett joins from the Cardinals as an Area Scout.

joins from the Cardinals as an Area Scout. Pro Scout RJ Webb will serve as the team’s BLESTO Scout.

will serve as the team’s BLESTO Scout. Former Toronto Argonauts GM Vince Magri will serve as a Pro Scout.

will serve as a Pro Scout. Bills LB coach Al Holcomb was selected to attend the NFL’s head coaching accelerator program. (Jonathan Jones)

Dolphins

After a modest season in Baltimore, WR Odell Beckham Jr. signed with the Dolphins in free agency as they were the team he felt was the best fit. Beckham admitted he originally questioned whether he could play with a left-handed QB.

“I definitely was a little hesitant at first, because he’s a lefty, and I think I shied away from lefties,” Beckham said, via Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. “But now that I think about it, I’ve been throwing with Jarvis Landry since I was 15 years old. One of my trainers is left-handed.”

“They said he just throws different. They said the accuracy and the spin, they’re like it’s not really like he’s left-handed. Just watching his film, there’s a lot of great things that he’s been doing. He did it at Alabama, did it here with the Dolphins. Like I said, I’ve just seen an opportunity when I really watched the film, when I really sat down and didn’t look at a destination. I looked at myself in the mirror and a place for me and my career. I’ve just seen a lot of opportunity here.”

Patriots

The NFL is investigating New England WR Kayshon Boutte, who was arrested in January on charges relating to illegal gambling. Patriots HC Jerod Mayo acknowledged Bouttee is present at OTAs and they are waiting to hear from the NFL on a decision.

“Right now he’s out here. We’ll wait to hear from the league going forward, but he’s out here doing a good job for us,” Mayo said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk.