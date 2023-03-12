Bills Sign LB Matt Milano To Two-Year Extension

According to Adam Schefter, the Bills and LB Matt Milano have agreed to a two-year extension.

The team confirmed the move shortly afterward.

Agreed to terms with LB Matt Milano on a two-year contract extension, extending his contract through 2026. pic.twitter.com/2hqQHCw6FS — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) March 12, 2023

Schefter adds the deal creates $6 million in cap space for Buffalo, which is a much-needed perk to also getting one of their best defensive players locked up for a little while longer.

Milano, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bills back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.66 million contract and made a base salary of $735,000 for the 2020 season.

Milano was set to be an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a four-year, $44 million contract that includes $24 million guaranteed. He was due base salaries of $9.25 million over each of the final two years of the deal.

In 2022, Milano appeared in 15 games for the Bills and recorded 99 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and 11 pass deflections.