Bills Sign OL Kevin Jarvis To One-Year Deal

The Buffalo Bills announced they’ve signed OL Kevin Jarvis to a one-year deal on Friday.

Jarvis, 24, originally signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State in May of last year. He was waived with an injury designation coming out of the preseason and was later cut with a settlement.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.