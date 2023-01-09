Bills Sign WR Isaiah Coulter & DE Kendal Vickers To Futures Deal

The Buffalo Bills officially signed WR Isaiah Coulter and DE Kendal Vickers to futures contracts for the 2023 season on Monday.

Coulter, 24, was a three-year starter at Rhode Island before being selected by the Texans in the fifth round. He was in the second year of his four-year rookie deal worth $3,587,952 which included a signing bonus of $292,952 with Houston when they waived him.

He later caught on with the Bears practice squad ahead of the 2021 season. Chicago waived him back in November. From there, Coulter signed on with the Bills’ practice squad, but was ultimately released in December.

For his career, Coulter has appeared in four total games and is yet to record any statistics.