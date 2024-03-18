Bills Signing CB Taron Johnson To Three-Year Extension

According to Adam Schefter, the Bills are signing CB Taron Johnson to a new three-year extension.

He adds the deal will make Johnson the NFL’s highest-paid slot cornerback at three years and $31 million, just edging out Colts CB Kenny Moore who set that mark last week with a three-year $30 million deal.

The contract will also almost certainly lower Johnson’s cap hit in 2024 and give the Bills a little more space to work with.

Johnson, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Bills back in 2018 out of Weber State. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3.1 million contract with the Bills and in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a three-year, $24 million extension.

He was due a base salary of $6.5 million in the final year of the deal.

In 2023, Johnson appeared in all 17 games for the Bills and recorded 98 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, three forced fumbles, one recovery and eight pass deflections. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 17 cornerback out of 127 qualifying players.