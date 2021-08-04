Bills Signing OL Caleb Benenoch

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bills are signing OL Caleb Benenoch to the roster.

Benenoch can play both guard and tackle and has bounced around with a number of teams in his career so far.

Benenoch, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.823 million contract and set to make a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season when the Buccaneers waived him a few weeks into the regular season.

The Patriots signed Benenoch to a contract in September only to waive him a few weeks later. Benenoch was claimed off waivers by the Panthers and spent a few weeks in Carolina before being waived again.

Dallas signed Benenoch to a contract before waiving him after just a couple of weeks. He was claimed by the Lions. Detroit cut him during training camp in 2020 and he had a stint later in the season on the Patriots’ practice squad.

For his career, Benenoch has appeared in 35 games and made 22 starts.