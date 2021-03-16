Bills Signing P Matt Haack

Tom Pelissero reports that the Bills have agreed to terms with former Dolphins P Matt Haack.

Haack, 26, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Arizona State in 2017. He agreed a three-year, $1.66 million deal with Miami.

Haack has been Miami’s starting punter since then. He made a base salary of $645,000 for the 2019 season and was re-signed to a one-year restricted deal in April of 2020.

In 2020, Haack started all 16 games and punted 68 times with an average of 44.7 per kick. He also placed 26 kicks inside the 20-yard line.