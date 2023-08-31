Bills Signing QB Shane Buechele To Practice Squad

According to Adam Schefter, the Bills are signing former Chiefs QB Shane Buechele to their practice squad.

Buffalo’s practice squad now includes:

DT Eli Ankou CB Kyron Brown OT Richard Gouraige CB Ja’Marcus Ingram WR Andy Isabella OG Kevin Jarvis C/OG Greg Mancz WR Tyrell Shavers WR Bryan Thompson DE Kendal Vickers TE Joel Wilson QB Shane Buechele

Buechele, 25, was a two-year starter at SMU after spending three years at Texas. He signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft.

Kansas City waived him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad. He was promoted to the roster in November and re-signed as an exclusive rights-free agent in March.

In five seasons for SMU and Texas, Buechele had a 63.1 completion percentage with 11,660 passing yards, 87 touchdowns and 32 interceptions. He also had 478 rushing yards with eight touchdowns in 56 games.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.