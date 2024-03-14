Bills Signing WR Curtis Samuel

Adam Schefter reports that the Bills are signing WR Curtis Samuel to a three-year, $24 million contract.

According to Schefter, the agreement can be worth up to $30 million and includes $15 million guaranteed.

Samuel, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Panthers back in 2017. Samuel played out the final year of his four-year contract worth $6,453,660 that included a signing bonus of $2,833,572.

Samuel was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a three-year $34.5 million contract with Washington in 2021.

