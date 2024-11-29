Bills TE Dalton Kincaid Ruled Out With Knee Injury

Bills HC Sean McDermott said TE Dalton Kincaid has been ruled out of Week 13’s game against the 49ers with a knee injury, per Alaina Getzenberg.
Kincaid, 25, spent two years at San Diego before transferring to Utah. He was twice named third-team All-American, once at San Diego and once at Utah, and was honorable mention All-Pac 12 in 2021.
The Bills selected him with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $14,490,995 rookie contract that includes a $7,538,906 signing bonus.
In 2024, Kincaid has appeared in 10 games for the Bills and recorded 34 receptions for 356 yards (10.5 YPC) and two touchdowns.
