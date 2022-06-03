Bills Waive WR Malik Williams

The Buffalo Bills announced Friday that they’ve waived undrafted rookie WR Malik Williams.
This clears a roster spot for newly signed WR/KR Tavon Austin.
Williams wound up going undrafted out of Appalachian State back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bills.
During his five-year college career at App. State, Williams caught 190 passes for 2,382 yards receiving and 17 touchdowns to go along with 23 yards rushing yards and a touchdown over the course of 60 games.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!