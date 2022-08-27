Bills Waiving Rookie P Matt Araiza

Adam Schefter reports that the Bills have informed rookie punter Matt Araiza that he is being, effective immediately.

Bills GM Brandon Beane has already confirmed the news.

We have released Punter Matt Araiza. pic.twitter.com/dlmKJnEj7v — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 27, 2022

Araiza is accused of being one of three men to gang rape a 17-year-old girl last year in a civil lawsuit filed on Thursday.

Beane told reporters that they struggled to get answers about Araiza and that they were still piecing the situation together. Beane added: “There are many things that we could not get our hands on. This was about letting Matt go handle his situation.”

The Bills are currently without a punter on their roster, but are expected to hold tryouts in the coming days.

Araiza, 22, was selected in the sixth round of this year’s draft by the Bills. He signed a four-year, $3,876,148 contract with the Bills that included $216,148 guaranteed.