Bills Worked Out DT Eddie Vanderdoes

According to Sal Capaccio, the Bills also hosted DT Eddie Vanderdoes for a workout.

Buffalo previously worked out DT Eli Ankou, so it appears they’re exploring some options to round out the back end of their roster.

Vanderdoes, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Raiders back in 2017. Vanderdoes was in the third year of his four-year, $3.261 million contract when he was placed on injured reserve and later released by the Raiders.

Vanderdoes caught on with the Texans practice squad in October and was promoted to the active roster a month later. He opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic and was cut by Houston this offseason.

In 2019, Vanderdoes appeared in three games for the Texans and recorded eight tackles and no sacks.